How Stylist Elizabeth Stewart Makes WalMart Look More Expensive Than You'd Think

Stewart's clients include Gal Gadot, Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis and Rebel Wilson.

As image makers to the biggest stars, the most powerful stylists in Hollywood are frequently sought out by fashion brands for their expertise in design, merchandising and more.

These side hustles are a refreshing break from red-carpet work, that allows them to express themselves in a more real-world capacity. Case in point? THR Power Stylist Elizabeth Stewart’s latest collaboration with WalMart on styling and launching the mega-retailer's first-ever private label lines for women, men and kids, Time and Tru, Terra & Sky, Wonder Nation and George, at prices ranging from $5 to $30.

"My collaborations make me really happy because they are more me, and they bring my personal style into what I do as opposed to just red carpet," says Stewart.

Stewart is the wardrobe wizard behind one of Hollywood’s biggest breakout stars, Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot, in addition to Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Jessica Chastain, Sandra Bullock and Rebel Wilson. In between planning for the Cannes and Met Gala red carpets, THR caught up with her at her Santa Monica studio to see how she makes WalMart look more expensive than you’d think.