How Time's Up Is Making an Impact Around the World

In just five months, the gender equality movement has forged border-spanning partnerships and even spurred the temporary removal of R. Kelly's music from Spotify's curated playlists.

In the five months since its New Year’s Day unveiling, Time’s Up, the gender equality movement that started in Hollywood, has been creating affiliated networks of thousands of women across various industries.

Time’s Up Advertising was the first, launched by more than 150 agency executives March 12. The next day, Time’s Up announced a partnership with the Press Forward initiative (founded by female journalists in December) to combat sexual harassment in newsrooms. Press Forward will donate 10 percent of the money it raises to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which on May 16 announced that it would award $500,000 (in grants of up to $50,000 each) to nonprofits that protect low-income women from sexual misconduct in the workplace. Meanwhile, Time’s Up/Venture is a partnership with female VC organization All Raise, which aims to increase the percentage of female VC partners and funds that go to female-run companies.

At Cannes, Time’s Up partnered with France’s own gender-equality movement 5050x2020 for a demonstration (see photo above) during which 82 women stood on the Palais steps to represent the number of female directors to have competed for a Palme d’Or in the festival’s 71 years, compared with 1,688 men.

And back in Hollywood, the Women of Color within Time’s Up (WOC) issued a statement April 30 supporting #MuteRKelly, a campaign started by activists Kenyette Barnes and Oronike Odeleye in 2017 to boycott the singer who has faced accusations of sexual abuse for 25 years.

“WOC’s intention was to amplify the women in the community who have been fighting for a long time,” WOC member Ava DuVernay tells THR.

The spotlight led to the temporary removal of Kelly’s music from Spotify’s curated playlists. “There’s still a long way to go, but there’s precedent for change. Look at Cosby and Weinstein. It’s just a matter of time.”

