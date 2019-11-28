How to Watch 93rd Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Live

Special musical guests will perform during Thursday's parade, including Celine Dion, Natasha Bedingfield and Lea Michele.

For those unable to witness the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in person this year in New York City, NBC will live stream the event plus air an encore broadcast later on Thursday.

This year's parade will be hosted by Today hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker and is set to broadcast live on NBC at 9 a.m. in every time zone on Thanksgiving Day. The event can also be streamed on NBC.com, the NBC mobile app, or the NBC channel on Hulu+ Live TV, YouTubeTV and more. An encore broadcast will air at 2 p.m. on NBC.

Guthrie recently suffered an eye injury, but in an Instagram post the host shared Wednesday, she noted she did not need a full eye surgery and is still set to join Kotb and Roker for parade coverage.

CBS will also air portions of the parade, hosted by Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and former Radio City Rockette Keltie Knight. The CBS broadcast will be available via streaming on the CBS All Access platform, as well as through Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV and other streaming packages.

The Muppets and the cast of Sesame Street will kick off the event with a musical number celebrating the series' 50th anniversary. Balloons lining the skies this year include Astronaut Snoopy, Pikachu, Olaf and SpongeBob SquarePants.

Special musical guests scheduled to perform include Celine Dion, Natasha Bedingfield, Lea Michele, Ciara, Idina Menzel and others plus performances from Broadway's Hadestown and Beetlejuice. CBS's coverage will include Miranda Lambert performing two songs from her latest album Wildcard, "Settling Down" and "Bluebird."