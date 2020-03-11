The New Fashion Guard: How Zoe Kravitz, Zoey Deutch and More Rising "It" Girls Stand Out on the Red Carpet

In an awards season marked by Hollywood heavyweights, from J.Lo to Renée Zellweger, a surprising number of best-dressed looks came courtesy of a new crop of stars — and their A-list stylists.

In an awards season marked by Hollywood heavyweights, from J.Lo to Renée Zellweger, a surprising number of best dressed looks came courtesy of a new crop of stars — and their A-list stylists. These rising "It" girls are calling on the town's tastemakers to help them cultivate their looks — and land lucrative fashion and beauty endorsement deals. "Designers have broadened their approach to dressing talent; it's no longer about the establishment only," says Karla Welch, who commissioned custom Ralph & Russo for Knives Out actress Ana de Armas, 31, to wear at the Golden Globes.

With an average 1.95 million Instagram followers among them (Zoë Kravitz has 5.6 million), it's no wonder designers are pursuing these fresh faces. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Margaret Qualley, 25, who eschewed a gown in favor of a suit at the SAG Awards ("It made me feel real jazzy," she says), landed a Chanel contract this awards season. Qualley, who admires the style of Michelle Williams, Laura Dern and Adam Sandler (yes, that's correct), says of her glam gurus Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson (also Jennifer Lawrence's stylists): "We have fun hangs … they let me negotiate [to wear] flats!" Euphoria's transgender actress Hunter Schafer, 21, aligned herself with Emma Stone's stylist, Petra Flannery, last June when the HBO Gen-Z series started making waves. The actress cites a Golden Globes Rick Owens ensemble as one that drove conversation: "It was slightly unconventional in that you couldn't really categorize it as a gown or a suit. Some people didn't like it, while others appreciated the deviation." YSL Beauté ambassador Kravitz, 31, continues to slay on the carpet, notably at the SAG Awards, where she made opera gloves cool. "We dreamed it up with Fernando [Garcia] at Oscar de la Renta based off a dress Jackie Kennedy famously wore in India in 1962," says Kravitz's stylist Andrew Mukamal. "The custom white leather gloves from Wing & Weft, who also made gloves for Mrs. Kennedy, took it to the next level." Also raising the bar is the Oscar-nominated Little Women breakout Florence Pugh, 24. "We started working together two years ago," says Pugh's stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who also put Crazy Rich Asians' Gemma Chan on the fashion map.

The Politician's Zoey Deutch, 25, won the Globes in a yellow Fendi jumpsuit, courtesy of veteran stylist Elizabeth Stewart (Cate Blanchett is a client). "Elizabeth's a living legend," says Deutch of Stewart. And redefining classic Hollywood glamour is Joker's Zazie Beetz, 29, who, along with her stylist Solange Franklin, called on designer Thom Browne for a tea-length sequin dress — in lieu of a ball gown — for her first Oscars outing. "It was a journey of trust that culminated in another new-wave hit," says Franklin. The real question is who will be the first to wear a look from the much anticipated Miuccia Prada x Raf Simons collection on the red carpet come September? Even with a seasoned stylist, that would be a coup.

