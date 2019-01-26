Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz to Tease Presidential Run on '60 Minutes' (Report)

Howard Schultz attends the GLSEN Respect Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 19, 2018 in Beverly Hills.

The billionaire businessman is expected to announce that he is seriously considering running as an independent when he appears on the CBS show this Sunday.

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is expected to tease that he's considering a 2020 run for president when he appears on 60 Minutes on Sunday, according to a report in The Atlantic.

Per the report, Schultz says in the interview that he is seriously considering running as an independent, but stops short of making an official announcement.

In a preview clip posted Saturday, Schultz tells CBS' Scott Pelley, "We're living at a most-fragile time. Not only the fact that this president is not qualified to be the president, but the fact that both parties are consistently not doing what's necessary on behalf of the American people and are engaged, every single day, in revenge politics."

Schultz, who oversaw the transformation of the coffee brand into a global chain with more than 28,000 locations, left his post as CEO at the company in 2017 in order to turn his focus to innovation and social impact projects. In June of 2018, he announced he was stepping down as executive chairman, although he remains as chairman emeritus.

The full interview will air Sunday at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to CBS and Starbucks for comment.