Howard Stern's SiriusXM Show to Be Free Through May 15

Stay-at-home listeners will be able to hear as the host works from home, along with other premium content from the auto entertainment giant.

SiriusXM and Howard Stern on Tuesday said North American listeners will get free access to The Howard Stern Show and other premium SiriusXM content through May 15.

The free access to premium content from the auto entertainment giant controlled by John Malone comes as consumers increasingly shelter in their homes as the coronavirus outbreak spreads.

"With so many people asked to stay at home, we are making our full streaming lineup of music, entertainment, news and information easily accessible to everyone,” Jim Meyer, SiriusXM CEO, said in a statement.

Stern kicked off the free streaming access today while hosting The Howard Stern Show from his home. Free access will be available to anyone not already subscribed to SiriusXM Select and All Access by downloading the SiriusXM app or here.

The temporary offer also comes as SiriusXM, the home of Howard Stern, continued along with other entertainment players to be impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, especially as Americans are driving their cars less and the auto supply chain is also disrupted.