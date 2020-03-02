Former HP CEO and Presidential Candidate Carly Fiorina Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

The agency will represent the first-ever woman to lead a Fortune 500 company in its speakers division.

Former Hewlett-Packard CEO and U.S. presidential candidate Carly Fiorina has signed with CAA in speaking, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

As the first woman ever to lead a Fortune 50 company, Fiorina took the helm of HP in 1999 and remained there until 2005. A Republican, her political involvement has included serving as chair of the CIA's External Advisory Board, which was created by President George W. Bush in 2007, and running for president in the 2016 election.

Fiorina also has served as chairs of the nonprofit Good360, which donates excess product inventory to charities, and Opportunity International, a Christian organization that helps millions of people around the world fight poverty through micro-finance. She also partnered with former secretary state Condoleezza Rice to found the One Woman Initiative, which empowers and provides economic opportunity access to women in Pakistan, Egypt, India and the Philippines.

Today, Fiorina chairs Carly Fiorina Enterprises, which advises companies on how to create equitable workplace culture, build high-performance teams and teach leadership fundamentals, and Unlocking Potential Foundation, which seeks to equip nonprofits and their leaders with problem-solving skills. Last spring, she published her third book, Find Your Way, which uses her personal and professional experiences to explain how to tap into one's power and potential.