HQ Trivia App Resurrected by Anonymous Investor

HQ Trivia, the live game-show app that exploded in popularity in 2017 but shuttered in February after a string of controversies, is set to return on Sunday night.

The company's co-founder and CEO Rus Yusupov tweeted about the app's return on Sunday and a push notification was sent to players. "Bringing @hqtrivia back tonight with @mattwasfunny!! 9p ET on the HQ app," Yusupov tweeted.

In February, media company Whistles was in negotiations to buy HQ Trivia for $20 million but the talks fell through. The quiz company was shuttered on Feb. 14 and its staff of 25 laid off.

The Wall Street Journal reports that an anonymous investor has purchased HQ Trivia for an undisclosed amount and has restarted operations with Yusupov back as CEO.

The resurrected HQ Trivia's first program will be hosted by Matt Richards. The comedian replaced HQ Trivia's more ubiquitous lead host Scott Rogowsky, who left the company acrimoniously in 2019.

Founded in August 2017 by Yusupov and Colin Kroll, HQ Trivia quickly gained popularity for its cash prize games and cult hosts. The company grew quickly and at its peak would pull more than two million concurrent players.

But HQ Trivia's early success was then hampered by a number of controversies including prize payment and technical issues with the app. Co-founder Kroll, who ousted Yusupov, was also subject of allegations of inappropriate conduct while he was working at Twitter previously. Kroll died of an overdose in December 2018 at the age of 35.