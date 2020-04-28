China's Huayi Brothers Reports $565 Million Loss in 2019, Removes CEO Jerry Ye

The company said it plans to raise up to $325 million in a private share placement to repay debts and boost working capital. James Wang, the younger of the founding brothers, is stepping back in to take control of the studio's film output.

Chinese film studio Huayi Brothers Media reported a net loss of $565 million (RMB 4 billion) in 2019, a considerable deepening of its $155 million (RMB 1.1 billion) losses in 2018.

The company, founded in 1994 by brothers Wang Zhongjun and Wang Zhonglei, chairman and vice chairman, respectively, is one of China's oldest and most influential private film studios. It also boasts a range of ties to Hollywood, including a past slate financing deal at STX Entertainment, a major investment stake in the Russo brothers' startup studio AGBO, and plans to co-finance Roland Emmerich's upcoming sci-fi film Moonfall.

But Huayi also has been among the hardest hit by the Beijing movie industry's many upheavals of the past few years.

Chinese cinemas and live entertainment venues have been closed since late January, and authorities have yet to release a roadmap for a resumption of regular business.

Huayi Brothers reported Wednesday that net losses had widened to $20 million (RMB 143.4 million) in the first quarter of 2020, up from $13.2 million (RMB 93.9 million) over the same period in 2019.

The company's year-end results also revealed a raft of measures intended to stem the bleeding and get the studio back on more stable footing.

Industry veteran Jerry Ye, CEO of Huayi's film division, has been pushed out of the company. Younger brother Wang Zhonglei, one of the Chinese industry's most connected producers, will retake control of Huayi's filmed entertainment output.

Huayi also said Wednesday that it plans to raise up to $325 million in a private share placement to repay debts and replenish working capital. The shares are being offered to a select list of corporate investors, with Huayi emphasizing the strategic benefits of the partnerships aside from just the capital injection. Among the parties expected to buy shares are internet giant Tencent, Jack Ma's Alibaba Pictures and retailing company Yuyuan Tourist Mart, a subsidiary of the conglomerate Fosun Group.

"Huayi Brothers will not only get the capital assistance that is essential for overcoming development obstacles," the firm said in a statement released Wednesday over social media, "but more importantly, such a lineup of shareholders will build an integrated [roster of partners among] the heads of various industries."

