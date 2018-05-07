Huey Lewis on His Hearing Loss: "I Can Do Everything But What I Love to Do The Most"

"I haven’t come to grips with the fact that I may never sing again," the musician said on 'Today' after canceling tour dates for the rest of the year due to his struggle with Meniere's disease.

After canceling tour dates for Huey Lewis & the News for the rest of 2018, the "Power of Love" singer has discussed his hearing loss and struggle with Meniere's disease in a new interview.

Though he's clearly (and understandably) disappointed and concerned for the ailment that took him off the road, one thing's for sure: Lewis isn't giving up, and he's hopeful that this won't be it for his performing career.

"I haven’t come to grips with the fact that I may never sing again," the Huey Lewis said on Today on Monday (May 7). “I’m still hoping I’m gonna get better. They say a positive attitude is important."

The decision to cancel was a tough and necessary one made with the support of his doctors, who believe Lewis suffers from Meniere's, an ailment that affects the inner ear prompts vertigo and other disorienting symptoms. He goes on to rehash the moment he first realized things weren't right with his hearing at a performance in Dallas back in March.

"As I walked to the stage, it sounded like there was a jet engine going on," he recalled. "I knew something was wrong. I couldn’t find pitch. Distorted. Nightmare. It’s cacophony."

Lewis is focused on his recovery, and his frustration was palpable as he described his conditions. "I can do everything but what I love to do the most, which is a drag," he continued. "I’m going to concentrate on getting better, and hope that one day soon I’ll be able to perform again."

