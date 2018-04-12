HuffPost Signs With ICM Partners

The agency will work to create multiple platform opportunities for the company's intellectual property.

HuffPost has signed with ICM Partners, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The agency will help the Oath-owned media company create opportunities on multiple platforms for its intellectual property.

"ICM Partners is a world-class agency, and the perfect partner to help us find new opportunities for HuffPost's award-winning journalism," HuffPost executive editor Hillary Frey said in a statement. "Whether it's an agenda-driving piece from our long-form digital magazine Highline on 'What Bullets Do to Bodies,' an investigation of sexual harassment in the hospitality industry, or a deep dive into the millennial financial crisis, the stories we publish have a lasting impact on our audiences. We look forward to expanding on that in new ways and formats."

HuffPost attracts an average of 155 million viewers every month and was the No. 1 publisher on Facebook last year. It has 17 editions worldwide and includes augmented reality and immersive storytelling platforms.

"The entertainment industry is paying such close attention to the world around us, more so than ever before," ICM media rights head Rich Green said in a statement. "Consequently, there's an intense desire to bring socially relevant and impactful storytelling to ever-expanding audiences. ICM's partnership with HuffPost will allow us access to their impressive roster of great writers, thinkers and thought leaders. We couldn't be more excited about this new relationship."