"Huge" Manhunt Underway for Nipsey Hussle's Killer, Police Say

LAPD Commissioner Steve Soboroff said an already scheduled meeting with the rapper and his crew with police to discuss combating gang violence will still take place.

The manhunt underway to find the suspect who shot and killed rapper Nipsey Hussle on Sunday afternoon is an "all hands on deck," response, Los Angeles police spokeswoman Lizeth Lomeli told The Hollywood Reporter on Monday.

The investigation is "huge", with homicide detectives from the LAPD South Bureau leading the charge, she said.

Born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, the 33-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper and community activist died around 4 p.m. after he was shot multiple times outside his clothing store business in the area of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard, according to police and the coroner's office. His autopsy is scheduled for Monday. Two others were also shot, but survived.

"Tonight's homicide in South L.A. represents the latest loss in a troubling surge in violence. Since last Sunday, 26 victims have been shot & 10 homicides — that's 36 families left picking up the pieces. We will work aggressively with our community to quell this senseless loss of life," LAPD Chief Michel Moore wrote on Twitter hours after the killing.

The shooting suspect, so far, has only been described as an African American male. Police said Monday morning there were no new developments.

LAPD Commissioner Steve Soboroff revealed Sunday that plans had been put in place for the rapper and some of his crew to meet with police to discuss ways he could help combat gang violence and "help us help kids," he said. "I’m so very sad." On Monday, Soboroff confirmed to THR that meeting will still take place in Hussle's honor.

The slaying sent shock waves through the music, sports and entertainment community. Some of the biggest stars in across the industries turned to social media to share their heartbreak and anger. Those sharing their thoughts and reaction included Meek Mill, Pharrell Williams, Chance the Rapper, Lebron James and Ava DuVernay, among numerous others.

Hundreds gathered near the crime scene Sunday night to mourn the late rapper. His music blasting, fans — many carrying signs — and community members gathered to honor the man and console one another.

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti on Sunday said of the news, "Our hearts are with the loved ones of Nipsey Hussle and everyone touched by this awful tragedy. L.A. is hurt deeply each time a young life is lost to senseless gun violence. My Crisis Response Team is assisting the families coping with shock and grief."

Police ask anyone with information to call 323-786-5175.