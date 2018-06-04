Hugh Dane, Hank the Security Guard From 'The Office,' Dies at 75

A veteran TV actor, he also had roles on 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,' 'Boy Meets World' and 'Roc.'

Hugh Dane, the actor best known for playing Hank the security guard on NBC's The Office, has died. He was 75.

Dane is reported to have died May 16, with a notice posted on Los Angeles' Inner City Cultural Center Facebook page. Dane's Office co-star Rainn Wilson confirmed his passing and posted a tribute on Twitter. "He was one of the greats. So kind, funny, talented. We will all miss him,” Wilson wrote. Steve Carrell also tweeted that Dane was a "terrific guy."

A veteran actor with credits spanning almost 30 years, Dane's most famous role was as The Office's Hank Tate, a security guard for the Scranton Business Park and not for the paper company Dunder Mifflin, a source of many of the jokes on the show. In all, Tate appeared on 22 episodes of the comedy.

Dane's other TV credits included Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Boy Meets World, Friends, Roc and, most recently, The Mayor. His film credits included Ricochet, Bridesmaids and Little Fockers.

RIP Hugh Dane, aka Hank the security guard. He was one of the greats. So kind, funny, talented. We will all miss him. Donations can be made in his name to: https://t.co/z1SAqamWMM pic.twitter.com/ysevEZKOjy — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) June 4, 2018