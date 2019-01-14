Hugh Grant Says Script Was Stolen From Car

The actor said it included "many weeks worth of notes and ideas."

Hugh Grant has appealed to whoever he claims broke into his car Sunday night and stole — among other things — a script he was working on.

The Paddington 2 star urged anyone who knew the perpetrator to "persuade them to at least return my script," adding that it included "many weeks worth of notes and ideas."

In the unlikely chance that anyone knows who broke into my car tonight and stole my bag, please try and persuade them to at least return my script. Many weeks worth of notes and ideas. And perhaps my children’s medical cards. Coach Films, Ealing St Mary's Ealing Green W5 5EN* — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) January 13, 2019

Grant's upcoming projects include Guy Ritchie's all-star crime drama Toff Guys alongside Matthew McConaughey, Henry Golding, Colin Farrell and Charlie Hunnam, and David E. Kelley's TV series The Undoing, co-starring Nicole Kidman and Jonathan Sutherland. He's also appearing in the Four Weddings and a Funeral reunion special for Comic Relief.