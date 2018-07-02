Hugh Grant, Stephen Frears Added to Edinburgh TV Lineup

The two will take part in a masterclass on the recent BBC/Amazon hit 'A Very British Scandal.’

Hugh Grant's first significant small-screen role in over 20 years has earned him a starring appearance at the upcoming Edinburgh TV Festival.

The actor will be part of the award-winning team – including writer Russell T Davis and director Stephen Frears – behind the acclaimed drama A Very British Scandal to give a masterclass at the event. The mini-series, which saw Grant play real-life U.K. politician Jeremy Thorpe who stood trial for conspiracy to murder his secret ex lover, received critical acclaim when it aired on BBC One last month, and recently headed to the U.S. on Amazon Prime.

Others set to appear in Edinburgh include Discovery's chief brand officer Nancy Daniels, YouTube's head of originals for EMEA Luke Hyams, and Netflix's director of unscripted programming Brandon Riegg, alongside the usual heads of U.K. broadcasters. Steve Coogan and Joanna Lumley will be taking part in talks, while rising British star Michaela Coel will give the prestigious MacTaggart keynote speech.

The Edinburgh TV Festival will take place Aug. 22-Aug. 24.