Hugh Grant on Avoiding TV Roles Until 'A Very English Scandal:' "Pure Snobbery"

The actor also opens up to the Drama Actor Roundtable about why he has an inferiority complex being "just the guy from romantic comedies."

Audiences have been used to seeing Hugh Grant star in a number of films on the big screen for decades, but he took a chance on television for Amazon Prime's A Very English Scandal. He explains to The Hollywood Reporter Drama Actor Roundtable how "pure snobbery" stood in his way of the medium.

"I'd done a film with Stephen Frears, Florence Foster Jenkins, and I was having dinner with him and he said, "What are you doing next?' I said, 'I've got a thing,' He said, 'No, no, no, no. I'm going to send you something,' and he sent me this thing, and it was three scripts. I thought, 'Television? I don't do television,'" he explained.

"And then I read them and they were brilliant, and I realized everyone does it now. I just can't help having a little hankering for the days of glamour," he added. "Cinemas with lots of people in them. Anyway, it's all gone now."

He continued: "There's no question that the TV's full of fantastic writing and everything, and this was a brilliant project. I had to say yes."

A Very English Scandal is based on the true story of Parliament member Jeremy Thorpe, who in 1979 was tried and later acquitted of conspiring to murder his ex-lover Norman Scott (Ben Whishaw).

The full Drama Actor Roundtable airs July 14 on SundanceTV. Grant appears on the roundtable panel along with Stephan James, Diego Luna, Sam Rockwell, Billy Porter and Richard Madden.