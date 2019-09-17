Toronto: Hugh Jackman Comedy 'Bad Education' Nabbed by HBO

Directed by Cory Finley, the 'Election'-esque film chronicles an infamous school-larceny scandal that rocked Long Island in the early aughts.

The Toronto Film Festival ended two days ago, but the biggest sale of the accompanying market has just closed.

HBO landed worldwide rights to the black comedy Bad Education, a film that stars Hugh Jackman as real-life figure Frank Tassone, the charismatic Roslyn School District superintendent who became embroiled in an epic case of fraud. Allison Janney and Ray Romano also star.

Directed by Cory Finley, the Election-esque film chronicles an infamous school-larceny scandal that rocked Long Island in the early aughts. Mike Makowsky (I Think We're Alone Now) wrote the screenplay.

The film made its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 8 and received a raucous response at the Princess of Wales Theatre. A source pegged the deal at $20 million.

HBO will release the film in 2020 in time to qualify for next year's Emmy Awards and give it a full awards campaign. The deal is reminiscent of HBO taking worldwide rights to the Laura Dern starrer The Tale, though that price tag was $7 million.

THR's review called the film "engagingly devious" and "plays like a slow-burn investigative thriller with comic touches and a major comeuppance in the last act."

Fred Berger (La La Land) produced alongside Eddie Vaisman, Julia Lebedev, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Oren Moverman and Makowsky. Leonid Lebedev and Caroline Jaczko exec produced.

CAA and Endeavor Content negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.