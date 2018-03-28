Hugh Jackman in Talks for 'Bad Education' From 'La La Land' Producer

The film, which is being directed by Cory Finley, will feature a screenplay by Mike Makowsky.

Hugh Jackman is in talks to star in Automatik's Bad Education from Thoroughbreds helmer Cory Finley, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Plot details have not been released, however, the script was written by Mike Makowsky, who previously wrote the screenplays for I Think We're Alone Now and Take Me.

Makowsky, Fred Berger of La La Land fame, Automatik's Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Sight Unseen's Eddie Vaisman, Julia Lebedev and Oren Moverman are producing the film.

Jackman was most recently seen on screen in the musical hit The Greatest Showman, which stars the Aussie actor as circus legend P.T. Barnum. The film has grossed over $400 million, and was nominated for best original song for its "This Is Me" (written by La La Land's Benj Pasek and Justin Paul) at this year's Oscars.

He will next be seen on the big screen in Jason Reitman's biopic The Front Runner, which follows Sen. Gary Hart's doomed presidential campaign in 1988. Vera Farmiga, J.K. Simmons and Courtney Ford also star.

Jackman is repped by WME.