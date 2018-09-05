Hugh Jackman's Gary Hart Pic 'The Front Runner' Relocates to Election Day

The actor stars as the one-time Democratic presidential candidate in the film, which is directed by Jason Reitman.

Sony is counting on moviegoers to vote for Jason Reitman's The Front Runner, starring Hugh Jackman as Democratic politician Gary Hart.

The studio on Wednesday announced it is moving the film's opening by one day, from Wednesday, Nov. 7, to Tuesday, Nov. 6, of this year, which just happens to be Election Day. Following its debut in New York and Los Angeles, the movie will expand on Nov. 16 and again on Nov. 21.

Reitman's film chronicles Hart's 1988 presidential campaign, which was scuttled by reports of the candidate’s sexual misconduct and extra-marital dalliance with Donna Rice.

Vera Farmiga, J.K. Simmons, Alfred Molina and Sara Paxton also star; the latter plays Rice, an actress and model.

The Front Runner, which screened last weekend at the Telluride Film Festival, was adapted from Matt Bai’s book about the Hart campaign, All the Truth Is Out: The Week Politics Went Tabloid.

Lionsgate also made changes to its release calendar on Wednesday, announcing that Roland Emmerich's World War II pic Midway will hit theaters Nov. 8, 2019. The Summit Entertainment release stars Woody Harrelson, Patrick Wilson, Ed Skrein, Aaron Eckhart, Luke Evans, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid, Nick Jonas, Luke Kleintank, Keean Johnson, Etsushi Toyokawa, Tadanobu Asano and Jun Kunimura.