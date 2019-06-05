Hugh Laurie to be Honored at Edinburgh TV Festival

The actor will take part in a special 'In Conversation With' event at the annual industry gathering.

Hugh Laurie is set to receive the outstanding achievement award at this year's Edinburgh TV Festival.

The actor, director, musician, screenwriter and author has been a cult figure for decades in the U.K. thanks to appearances in hit comedy shows Blackadder and Fry and Laurie. He has also been a major force in the U.S. since his medical drama House and, more recently, The Night Manager and Veep.

He will take part in a special "In Conversation With" session at the annual industry event in Scotland.

“I’d have been excited to receive an award just for sticking around – but this is overwhelming,” said Laurie.

"Hugh Laurie resonates with so many generations of TV viewers – for some it’s George in Blackadder, for others it’s Jeeves, Dr Gregory House or Richard Onslow Roper in The Night Manager – to name a few," added Edinburgh TV Festival CEO and director Lisa Campbell. "It’s a phenomenally diverse range of iconic shows for one man to be across from so many different genres – he’s brilliant and I’m thrilled he’s coming to the festival – not just to receive his award but also so we can hear from the man himself about his career highlights so far."

Previous recipients of the award include Michael Palin, Russell T. Davies and Sally Wainwright.