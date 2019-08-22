Hugh Laurie to Star in BBC Political Thriller 'Roadkill'

The 'Veep' and 'Night Manager' star will play a Conservative politician whose public and private life appear to be falling apart in the four-parter from David Hare.

Fresh from his turn as backstabbing U.S. senator Tom James in HBO's hit satire Veep, Hugh Laurie is taking his political chops back over the Atlantic.

The Brit – also known for House and The Night Manager and appearing in Armando Iannucci's upcoming HBO space comedy Avenue 5 – is set to take the lead in upcoming political thriller Roadkill for the BBC, written by David Hare (Collateral) and produced by The Forge (Collateral, National Treasure, Kiri).

Roadkill is a four-part fictional thriller about a self-made, forceful and charismatic Conservative politician called Peter Laurence (Laurie), whose public and private life seems to be falling apart – or rather is being picked apart by his enemies. As the personal revelations spiral, he is shamelessly untroubled by guilt or remorse, expertly walking a high wire between glory and catastrophe as he seeks to further his own agenda whilst others plot to bring him down. However events show just how hard it is, for both an individual and a country, to leave the past behind. With enemies so close to home, can Peter Laurence ever out-run his own secrets to win the ultimate prize?

Roadkill was commissioned by Piers Wenger, controller of BBC Drama and Charlotte Moore, controller of BBC Content. It will be directed by Michael Keillor (Line of Duty, Strike, Chimerica) and executive producers are creator Hare, George Faber and Mark Pybus for The Forge, Lucy Richer for the BBC and Michael Keillor.

“I first worked with Hugh Laurie in 1987 when he set off on his riveting change of direction from adroit comedian to commanding dramatic actor," said Hare. "I can’t wait to see him embody the fictional future of the Conservative party in Roadkill.”

Further casting will be announced in due course.