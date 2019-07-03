Hulu Adds "Yada Yada Yada" Button to Shuffle 'Seinfeld' Episodes

The button appears in the Hulu app in celebration of the sitcom's 30th anniversary.

Hulu is offering a new way to watch old episodes of Seinfeld.

Viewers using the Hulu app on Apple TV set-top boxes are able to watch randomized episodes of the sitcom using the "Yada Yada Yada (Shuffle)" button.

The launch of the shuffle feature coincides with the 30th anniversary of the first episode of Seinfeld. Hulu will also be celebrating the milestone on Friday with collections of episodes based around themes like food, breakups and crimes. There will also be a Beginner's Guide for people to gain fluency in the sitcom, which went off the air in 1998 after nine seasons.

Indecision has become a problem for streaming services, which have removed the casual, "lean back" experience of flipping on the television and channel surfing. According to Nielsen, adults in the U.S. spend more than seven minutes on average looking for something to watch on streaming services. Of those adults who don't know what they're going to watch when they turn on the TV, 21 percent eventually give up and decide not to tune into a show or movie.

Hulu's Seinfeld shuffle button, which makes more sense for a sitcom like the Jerry Seinfeld classic than for a heavily serialized show like The Handmaid's Tale, takes some of the work out of that decision-making process. Netflix has also considered offering such a feature and in April tested a button with some users that would allow them to play a random episode of TV.

Hulu nabbed the exclusive streaming rights to Seinfeld in 2015, reportedly paying as much as $1 million per episode for the 180 episode library.