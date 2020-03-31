Hulu: Movies Leaving in April

Take a look at the movies that will disappear from the streaming service next month.

April marks Hulu subscribers' last chance to watch a number of movies that will be exiting the streaming service at the end of the month.

Films saying goodbye to Hulu include My Best Friend's Wedding, starring Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz and Dermot Mulroney and Earth Girls Are Easy, starring Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis as well as Say Anything and all three Bridget Jones movies.

Despite the many titles leaving, Hulu has a large number of new additions set to appear on the streaming service throughout the month.

Take a look below at the movies that will be leaving Hulu in April.

April 30

28 Days Later (2003)

American Buffalo (1996)

The Bellboy (1960)

Bridget Jones's Baby (2016)

Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason (2004)

Buffalo 66 (1998)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Cinderfella (1960)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Golden Gate (1994)

Earth Girls Are Easy (1988)

For Colored Girls (2010)

John Q (2002)

Judgment Day (1999)

The Last Stand (2013)

The Last Warrior (2000)

Lord of War (2005)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

National Lampoon's Dirty Movie (2011)

National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (2006)

National Lampoon's European Vacation (1985)

National Lampoon's Vacation (1983)

The Patsy (1964)

Robin Hood (1991)

Say Anything (1989)

Southie (1999)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Still Smokin' (1983)

The Tenant (1976)

Unforgettable (1996)

Vegas Vacation (1997)