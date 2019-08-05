Hulu, Bleecker Street Ink Multiyear Output Deal

The indie distributor previously had a multiyear content licensing agreement with Amazon.

Bleecker Street has signed an exclusive output deal with Hulu, granting the streamer SVOD rights to all upcoming theatrical releases.

The multiyear deal will include Bleecker's recent releases, including the Armie Hammer and Dev Patel-starrer Hotel Mumbai and the Elle Fanning-starrer Teen Spirit, as well as The Art of Self-Defense and the wrongful conviction biopic Brian Banks.

The indie distributor, founded in 2014, previously had a multiyear content licensing agreement with Amazon, which was inked in 2015.

“As we continue to expand our slate of films, we are always searching for the best partners to reach the broadest audience “ said Andrew Karpen, CEO of Bleecker Street. “We know Hulu subscribers will find something distinct and enlightening about each of our titles.”

“Hulu is committed to bringing impactful, quality films to audiences everywhere,” said Heather Moosnick, Hulu's senior vp content partnerships. “We’re excited to enter into this new partnership with Bleecker Street, whose commitment to excellence is recognized by moviegoers and the industry alike."