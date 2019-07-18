Hulu CFO Elaine Paul Jumps to Amazon Studios

Meanwhile, Doug Hott, Amazon's head of finance, strategy and business development, is leaving the company.

Hulu CFO Elaine Paul is departing the Disney-owned streamer to lead the finance team at Amazon Studios.

Paul, who will serve as CFO and vp finance at the e-tailer's entertainment arm, will join a team of executives — among them YouTube veteran Jon Wax and former NBC executive Vernon Sanders — that studio head Jennifer Salke has recruited to serve under her since she took the job in February 2018. At Amazon, she will work on a global slate of original film and television programming.

Meanwhile, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that head of finance, strategy and business development Doug Hott is leaving the company after four years working on the studios team.

Prior to joining Amazon, Paul spent nearly six years at Hulu. When she took the role in 2013 under then-CEO Mike Hopkins, he noted that she was "no stranger" to Hulu, having been involved in Disney's original investment in the business in 2009 while she was working as senior vp corporate strategy. She effectively became a Disney employee once again in March when the company closed its $71.3 billion acquisition of the 21st Century Fox assets, including a 30 percent stake in Hulu. (Disney took full operational control of Hulu in May after striking a deal with founding minority stakeholder NBCUniversal.)

Hulu is currently searching for a new CFO to replace Paul.

The Information first reported the news of Paul's move to Amazon.