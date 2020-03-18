Hulu, iHeartRadio Launch 'Little Fires Everywhere' Companion Podcast

Comedian Jamie Loftus hosts alongside series showrunner Liz Tigelaar.

Hulu is jumping into the companion podcast game, teaming up with iHeartRadio to create a series that will take listeners inside its new limited series, Little Fires Everywhere.

The TV series, which premieres March 18, brings Celeste Ng's book of the same name to the small screen. Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington star in the drama.

Its companion podcast will be hosted by comedian Jamie Loftus and series showrunner Liz Tigelaar. Over six episodes, they will explore the making of the series — from the adaptation of the book to production design decisions. The podcast will feature interviews with Ng, director Lynn Sheldon, castmembers and others involved in the series. New installments will be available each week after new episodes drop on Hulu.

"I'm so excited to be doing this iHeartRadio Podcast, and to take fans behind the scenes at the process of adapting Little Fires Everywhere for Hulu," Tigelaar said in a statement. "We assembled an amazing group to bring Celeste's book to the screen, and with this podcast, listeners will be able to dive deeper into our world, and to meet the people who made it happen."

Little Fires Everywhere is the latest TV series to get a companion podcast. HBO released an audio series devoted to limited series Chernobyl and Watchmen. USA has one for drama Briarpatch. Netflix has also developed audio series to go along with shows including The Crown.