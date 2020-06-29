MOVIES Hulu: Movies Leaving in July 7:53 PM PDT 6/29/2020 by Sharareh Drury FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Warner Bros./Photofest 'The Dark Knight' Take a look at the movies that will disappear from the streaming service next month. This July is the last chance (for now) for Hulu subscribers to watch Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, among other films. Lionsgate's The Forbidden Kingdom, featuring Jackie Chan and Jet Li, is also leaving the streamer at the end of the month. Chan and Li come together onscreen for the first time ever in Rob Minkoff's time-traveling adaptation on the Monkey King and Jade Warlord fable. As for horror fans, there are a few weeks left before seeing Freddy Vs Jason and Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare depart from Hulu. For families, 2009's 3D computer-animated science fiction comedy Planet 51 will remain for one more month as well. Despite the many titles leaving, Hulu has a large number of new additions set to appear on the streaming service throughout the month. Take a look below at the movies that will be leaving Hulu in July. July 31 Batman Begins Billy the Kid The Chumscrubber Constantine The Dark Knight Destiny Turns on the Radio Diary of a Hitman The Forbidden Kingdom Freddy Vs Jason Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare The Graduate I Still Know What You Did Last Summer Lady in a Cage A Life Less Ordinary Men With Brooms Moll Flanders Mutant Species Planet 51 Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown The Skull Slums of Beverly Hills Soul Food Sprung Tamara Tank Girl Thelma & Louise Universal Soldier Wayne's World 2 FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Sharareh Drury sharareh.drury@thr.com shararehdrury