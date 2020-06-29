Hulu: Movies Leaving in July

Take a look at the movies that will disappear from the streaming service next month.

This July is the last chance (for now) for Hulu subscribers to watch Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, among other films.

Lionsgate's The Forbidden Kingdom, featuring Jackie Chan and Jet Li, is also leaving the streamer at the end of the month. Chan and Li come together onscreen for the first time ever in Rob Minkoff's time-traveling adaptation on the Monkey King and Jade Warlord fable.

As for horror fans, there are a few weeks left before seeing Freddy Vs Jason and Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare depart from Hulu. For families, 2009's 3D computer-animated science fiction comedy Planet 51 will remain for one more month as well.

Despite the many titles leaving, Hulu has a large number of new additions set to appear on the streaming service throughout the month.

Take a look below at the movies that will be leaving Hulu in July.

July 31

Batman Begins

Billy the Kid

The Chumscrubber

Constantine

The Dark Knight

Destiny Turns on the Radio

Diary of a Hitman

The Forbidden Kingdom

Freddy Vs Jason

Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare

The Graduate

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Lady in a Cage

A Life Less Ordinary

Men With Brooms

Moll Flanders

Mutant Species

Planet 51

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

The Skull

Slums of Beverly Hills

Soul Food

Sprung

Tamara

Tank Girl

Thelma & Louise

Universal Soldier

Wayne's World 2