Hulu: Movies Leaving in July

7:53 PM PDT 6/29/2020 by Sharareh Drury

Warner Bros./Photofest
'The Dark Knight'

Take a look at the movies that will disappear from the streaming service next month.

This July is the last chance (for now) for Hulu subscribers to watch Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, among other films. 

Lionsgate's The Forbidden Kingdom, featuring Jackie Chan and Jet Li, is also leaving the streamer at the end of the month. Chan and Li come together onscreen for the first time ever in Rob Minkoff's time-traveling adaptation on the Monkey King and Jade Warlord fable. 

As for horror fans, there are a few weeks left before seeing Freddy Vs Jason and Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare depart from Hulu. For families, 2009's 3D computer-animated science fiction comedy Planet 51 will remain for one more month as well. 

Despite the many titles leaving, Hulu has a large number of new additions set to appear on the streaming service throughout the month.

Take a look below at the movies that will be leaving Hulu in July.

July 31

Batman Begins 
Billy the Kid 
The Chumscrubber 
Constantine 
The Dark Knight 
Destiny Turns on the Radio 
Diary of a Hitman 
The Forbidden Kingdom 
Freddy Vs Jason 
Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare 
The Graduate 
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer 
Lady in a Cage 
A Life Less Ordinary
Men With Brooms 
Moll Flanders 
Mutant Species 
Planet 51 
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown 
The Skull 
Slums of Beverly Hills 
Soul Food 
Sprung 
Tamara 
Tank Girl 
Thelma & Louise 
Universal Soldier 
Wayne's World 2 