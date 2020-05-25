Hulu: Movies Leaving in June

Take a look at the movies that will disappear from the streaming service next month.

This June is the last chance (for now) for Hulu subscribers to watch films like Blazing Saddles, Demolition Man, The Green Mile and Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill films before they exit the streaming service at the end of the month.

Other movies saying goodbye to Hulu at the end of the month include 2002's Bend It Like Beckham, starring Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley; the 2007 post-apocalyptic thriller I Am Legend, starring Will Smith; and Martin Scorsese's classic Goodfellas (1990).

Despite the many titles leaving, Hulu has a large number of new additions set to appear on the streaming service throughout the month.

Take a look below at the movies that will be leaving Hulu in June.

June 30

Aeon Flux

Bangkok Dangerous

Bend It Like Beckham

Blazing Saddles

Blue City

The Boost

The Conjuring

Demolition Man

Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who

Dr. T. and the Women

The Eternal

Foxfire

The Full Monty

Get Smart

Gods and Monsters

Goodfellas

The Green Mile

Grown Ups

House of D

I Am Legend

The Jewel of the Nile

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

Kingpin

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Let Me In

The Men Who Stare at Goats

The Mexican

Monster House

Phone Booth

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Repentance

Romancing the Stone

The X-Files: I Want to Believe