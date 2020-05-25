MOVIES

Hulu: Movies Leaving in June

5:42 PM PDT 5/25/2020 by Sharareh Drury

Miramax Films/Photofest
'Kill Bill'

Take a look at the movies that will disappear from the streaming service next month.

This June is the last chance (for now) for Hulu subscribers to watch films like Blazing Saddles, Demolition Man, The Green Mile and Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill films before they exit the streaming service at the end of the month. 

Other movies saying goodbye to Hulu at the end of the month include 2002's Bend It Like Beckham, starring Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley; the 2007 post-apocalyptic thriller I Am Legend, starring Will Smith; and Martin Scorsese's classic Goodfellas (1990).

Despite the many titles leaving, Hulu has a large number of new additions set to appear on the streaming service throughout the month.

Take a look below at the movies that will be leaving Hulu in June.

June 30

Aeon Flux
Bangkok Dangerous
Bend It Like Beckham
Blazing Saddles
Blue City
The Boost
The Conjuring
Demolition Man
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who
Dr. T. and the Women
The Eternal
Foxfire
The Full Monty
Get Smart
Gods and Monsters
Goodfellas
The Green Mile
Grown Ups
House of D
I Am Legend
The Jewel of the Nile
Kill Bill: Volume 1
Kill Bill: Volume 2
Kingpin
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
Let Me In
The Men Who Stare at Goats
The Mexican
Monster House
Phone Booth
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Repentance
Romancing the Stone
The X-Files: I Want to Believe