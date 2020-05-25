MOVIES Hulu: Movies Leaving in June 5:42 PM PDT 5/25/2020 by Sharareh Drury FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Miramax Films/Photofest 'Kill Bill' Take a look at the movies that will disappear from the streaming service next month. This June is the last chance (for now) for Hulu subscribers to watch films like Blazing Saddles, Demolition Man, The Green Mile and Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill films before they exit the streaming service at the end of the month. Other movies saying goodbye to Hulu at the end of the month include 2002's Bend It Like Beckham, starring Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley; the 2007 post-apocalyptic thriller I Am Legend, starring Will Smith; and Martin Scorsese's classic Goodfellas (1990). Despite the many titles leaving, Hulu has a large number of new additions set to appear on the streaming service throughout the month. Take a look below at the movies that will be leaving Hulu in June. June 30 Aeon Flux Bangkok Dangerous Bend It Like Beckham Blazing Saddles Blue City The Boost The Conjuring Demolition Man Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who Dr. T. and the Women The Eternal Foxfire The Full Monty Get Smart Gods and Monsters Goodfellas The Green Mile Grown Ups House of D I Am Legend The Jewel of the Nile Kill Bill: Volume 1 Kill Bill: Volume 2 Kingpin The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen Let Me In The Men Who Stare at Goats The Mexican Monster House Phone Booth The Pirates! Band of Misfits Repentance Romancing the Stone The X-Files: I Want to Believe FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Sharareh Drury sharareh.drury@thr.com shararehdrury