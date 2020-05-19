Hulu Lands Leonardo DiCaprio-Produced Doc 'And We Go Green'

The film, which documents the rise of Formula E electric car racing, will premiere on the service June 4.

And We Go Green, a documentary about the rise of Formula E electric car racing, will stream exclusively in the U.S. on Hulu.

Oscar winner Fisher Stevens (Before the Flood) and Malcolm Venville directed the movie. Leonardo DiCaprio, who previously collaborated with Fisher on Before the Flood, produced the doc that deals with combating global warming and air pollution under his Appian Way banner.

RadicalMedia, the non-fiction company behind What Happened, Miss Simone? and recent release Spaceship Earth, and Bloomfish Productions, the banner behind HBO doc Bright Lights, also produced.

The doc is a behind-the-scenes look at the ABB FIA Formula E Championship and chronicles how the groundbreaking series has become the world’s fastest growing motorsport since its inception in 2014. The film follows the professional drivers, including reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne and former Formula E driver Nelson Piquet Jr., on the international Formula E circuit as they race for victory across 10 major cities to contest the 2017-18 season.

Along with DiCaprio and Stevens, Christopher St. John, Jennifer Davisson and Zara Duffy also produced. Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, Justin Wilkes, Alejandro Agag and Rick Yorn acted as exec producers.

And We Go Green, which screened at both Cannes and TIFF, will premiere on the service on June 4.

“Originally, we thought we were making a film about the environment,” Stevens and Venville shared. “We realized the best way to get the world to pay attention to climate change is to make a film about people — in this case, race car drivers and an upstart with a vision to disrupt racing series forever.”

“The documentary encapsulates the true mission and purpose of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, to show how competition drives technological development and how the excitement of sport can have a meaningful social impact and alter perceptions of electric vehicles," added Formula E founder and chairman Alejandro Agag, who also appears in the film.

"It’s time for the world to embrace alternatives to the fossil fuel dilemma and to think ahead of ourselves in terms of a more positive future. And We Go Green paves the way," added RadicalMedia CEO Jon Kamen.