MOVIES Hulu: Movies Leaving in May 9:07 PM PDT 4/26/2020 by Sharareh Drury FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Miramax Films/Photofest; Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures/Photofest 'Good Will Hunting,' 'Spider-Man' Take a look at the movies that will disappear from the streaming service next month. May marks Hulu subscribers' last chance to watch a number of movies that will be exiting the streaming service at the end of the month. Films saying goodbye to Hulu include Good Will Hunting, starring Matt Damon and Robin Williams, and Sam Raimi's 2002 Spider-Man, the first installment of his trilogy of films about the webslinger. Despite the many titles leaving, Hulu has a large number of new additions set to appear on the streaming service throughout the month. Take a look below at the movies that will be leaving Hulu in May. May 31 The Book Of Eli The Cooler Danny Roane: First Time Director Deck the Halls The Descent The Descent: Part 2 Eyes of an Angel 50/50 Free Willy Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home Free Willy 3: The Rescue Furry Vengeance Gator Good Morning, Killer Good Will Hunting Hide Hornet's Nest Innocent Kinsey Leap Year Major League II Man on a Ledge Megamind Misery Natural Born Killers Night of the Living Dead Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection Notes On a Scandal Richard the Lionheart Ricochet Righteous Kill Silent Tongue Silent Witness Spider-Man Standing in the Shadows of Motown Swingers Tenderness Up in the Air Waiting to Exhale Zombieland FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Sharareh Drury sharareh.drury@thr.com shararehdrury