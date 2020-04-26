MOVIES

Hulu: Movies Leaving in May

9:07 PM PDT 4/26/2020 by Sharareh Drury

'Good Will Hunting,' 'Spider-Man'

Take a look at the movies that will disappear from the streaming service next month.

May marks Hulu subscribers' last chance to watch a number of movies that will be exiting the streaming service at the end of the month.

Films saying goodbye to Hulu include Good Will Hunting, starring Matt Damon and Robin Williams, and Sam Raimi's 2002 Spider-Man, the first installment of his trilogy of films about the webslinger. 

Despite the many titles leaving, Hulu has a large number of new additions set to appear on the streaming service throughout the month.

Take a look below at the movies that will be leaving Hulu in May.

May 31

The Book Of Eli

The Cooler

Danny Roane: First Time Director 

Deck the Halls 

The Descent 

The Descent: Part 2

Eyes of an Angel

50/50

Free Willy 

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home 

Free Willy 3: The Rescue 

Furry Vengeance 

Gator 

Good Morning, Killer 

Good Will Hunting 

Hide 

Hornet's Nest 

Innocent 

Kinsey 

Leap Year 

Major League II 

Man on a Ledge 

Megamind 

Misery

Natural Born Killers 

Night of the Living Dead 

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection 

Notes On a Scandal 

Richard the Lionheart 

Ricochet 

Righteous Kill 

Silent Tongue 

Silent Witness 

Spider-Man 

Standing in the Shadows of Motown 

Swingers 

Tenderness

Up in the Air 

Waiting to Exhale 

Zombieland 