Hulu: Movies Leaving in May

Take a look at the movies that will disappear from the streaming service next month.

May marks Hulu subscribers' last chance to watch a number of movies that will be exiting the streaming service at the end of the month.

Films saying goodbye to Hulu include Good Will Hunting, starring Matt Damon and Robin Williams, and Sam Raimi's 2002 Spider-Man, the first installment of his trilogy of films about the webslinger.

Despite the many titles leaving, Hulu has a large number of new additions set to appear on the streaming service throughout the month.

Take a look below at the movies that will be leaving Hulu in May.

May 31

The Book Of Eli

The Cooler

Danny Roane: First Time Director

Deck the Halls

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

Eyes of an Angel

50/50

Free Willy

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home

Free Willy 3: The Rescue

Furry Vengeance

Gator

Good Morning, Killer

Good Will Hunting

Hide

Hornet's Nest

Innocent

Kinsey

Leap Year

Major League II

Man on a Ledge

Megamind

Misery

Natural Born Killers

Night of the Living Dead

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection

Notes On a Scandal

Richard the Lionheart

Ricochet

Righteous Kill

Silent Tongue

Silent Witness

Spider-Man

Standing in the Shadows of Motown

Swingers

Tenderness

Up in the Air

Waiting to Exhale

Zombieland