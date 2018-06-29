Hulu Names New Head of Business Affairs

Brittany Hveem has been promoted into the role, which will see her overseeing business affairs for all of the streamer's original programming development and production deals.

Hulu has promoted Brittany Hveem to head of business affairs.

In her new role, Hveem will lead business affairs for all development and production deals related to Hulu original programming. Hveem, who will continue to report to Hulu senior vp and general counsel Chadwick Ho, will also manage business affairs strategy, policy and procedure.

Hveem, who most recently served as business affairs director at Hulu, joined the streamer in 2016 from Warner Horizon Television. She also previously served as counsel at ABC Studios. In the last year at Hulu she has worked on such projects as Looking for Alaska, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Ramy and Little Fires Everywhere. She also oversees business and production relationships with studio suppliers including Warner Bros., Universal TV, Sony and Lionsgate.

Hulu, which is jointly owned by 21st Century Fox, Disney, NBCuniversal and Time Warner, has a slate of original programming that includes The Handmaid's Tale, The Looming Tower and upcoming release Castle Rock.