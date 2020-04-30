Hulu Picks Up British Coming-of-Age Comedy 'In My Skin'

The award-winning BBC comedy will land on the platform in early June.

Hulu has acquired the dark British comedy In My Skin, with the five-part series set to premiere on the platform on June 4.

Produced by Expectation, the banner behind Sky's comedy series Intelligence starring David Swimmer, and distributed by BBC Studios, In My Skin was written by Kayleigh Llewellyn (a BAFTA Breakthrough Brit in 2019), who has mined her own experiences to create the coming-of-age story about a teenage girl leading a double life.

The pilot aired in 2018 on BBC Three and BBC Wales and went on to win two BAFTA Cymru awards for best drama and best actress. It was closely followed by the series, which recently launched in the U.K. to critical and popular acclaim, with the final episode airing on April 30.

In My Skin is a darkly comic coming-of-age story about a Welsh teenager living a double life, as she negotiates mental illness, friendships and her sexuality. Bethan (Gabrielle Creevy) desperately tries to keep the truth of her home life a secret from her friends. But when your mother (Jo Hartley) is committed to a mental facility near your school, and your father is an alcoholic Hell’s Angel, flying under the radar isn’t so easy.

"I’m eternally grateful to the people both on and off the camera who have poured so much love and care into this show," said Llewellyn. "It’s a story close to my heart and to be able to share it on a global platform is truly thrilling. I just hope that Americans will know what a 'fat bap' is ...”

Written and created by Llewellyn, In My Skin is directed by Lucy Forbes (End Of the F***king World 2, Charlie Brooker’s Weekly Wipe) and executive produced by Nerys Evans (Intelligence) and Llewellyn.