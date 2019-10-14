MIPCOM: Hulu Takes 'Baghdad Central' for U.S.

The six-part drama from 'House of Saddam' writer Stephen Butchard will stream on Hulu next year.

Hulu has made the first big drama deal of this year's Mipcom TV market in Cannes, picking up U.S. rights for Baghdad Central, a hotly-anticipated limited series from BAFTA-nominated writer Stephen Butchard (The Last Kingdom, House of Saddam).

The series is set in October 2003 in U.S.-occupied Iraq following the disbandment of the Iraqi army, the police and civil leadership in the aftermath of the invasion. In the midst of chaos, an Iraqi ex-policeman Muhsin al-Khafaji (Waleed Zuaiter from Netflix's The Spy, Altered Carbon), who has lost everything, makes a bid to reclaim his identity, working as a detective to solve a murder for the coalition forces, working together with Frank Temple, a British ex-cop (Bertie Carvel) who has arrived from Britain on a mission to rebuild the Iraqi Police Force from the ground up.

But while Muhsin collaborates with the coalition troops, he is also pursuing his own covert and dangerous agenda. Butchard adapted the series from the novel by Elliott Colla.

Baghdad Central was produced by British shingle Euston Films, a subsidiary of Fremantle, who negotiated the Hulu sale. Baghdad Central will launch on Channel 4 in the U.K. and stream on Hulu in 2020.

Hulu appears to have acquired a taste for international series. The streamer's recent slate includes such foreign shows as German war drama Das Boot, Brit comedy This Way Up and Israeli thriller Prisoners of War, the series on which Showtime's Homeland was originally based.

