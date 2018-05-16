Hulu Takes U.S. Rights to German Series 'Bad Banks'

Paula Beer stars in the drama set in the world of high finance.

Hulu has picked up U.S. rights to German TV series Bad Banks.

Paula Beer (Frantz) stars in the first six-episode season as an ambitious banker trying to survive in the macho cut-throat world of high finance. Desiree Nosbusch, Tobias Moretti, Jean-Marc Barr, Mai Duong Kieu and Jorg Schuttauf co-star.

Bad Banks premiered in the Drama Series Days section of the Berlin Film Festival and screened in the inaugural CannesSeries festival in April. German public broadcaster ZDF has greenlit a second season of the show.

Oliver Kienle created the series with Jana Burbach and Jan Galli, based on an idea from Lisa Blumenberg. Blumenberg produced through Letterbox Filmproduktion together with Nicolas Steil of IRIS Productions in co-production with Caroline von Senden and Alexandra Staib at ZDF and Uta Cappel and Andreas Schreitmuller at German/French broadcaster ARTE. Christian Schwochow (NSU: German History X) directed.

Federation Entertainment, which is handling international sales of the series, announced the Hulu deal on Wednesday. The series has already sold to some 40 countries worldwide.



