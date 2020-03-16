Hulu Temporarily Closes Headquarters After Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Employees are being encouraged to continue to work from home.

Hulu is taking precautions at its Santa Monica headquarters after an employee tested positive for coronavirus, a company source tells The Hollywood Reporter.

The employee left the office and self-quarantined after symptoms appeared, and that person is now home and recovering. All employees who may have had contact with the person have been notified and required to work from home.

Hulu has temporarily closed all floors that it occupies at 2500 Broadway while the company conducts a deep cleaning. Once the office has re-opened, employees will be encouraged to continue to work from home.

While the company has not officially closed its doors yet, most employees began working from home last week.

Staffers on NBC's Today and at CBS News have also tested positive for coronavirus, leading the networks to disinfect studios and ask employees to work from home temporarily.