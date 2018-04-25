Hulu's Chief Content Officer Joel Stillerman: "The Stories That Have Something to Say About the World Around Us Get My Attention"

"It's not an easy thing to do to be entertaining and also provide some commentary or make a statement about what's going on in the world."

Hulu's top executive Joel Stillerman shared his favorite TV shows with The Hollywood Reporter, naming Stranger Things (a Netflix original series) as the last series he binged-watched. "That show's sort right in my wheel house just in terms of pure entertainment value," he said.

"M*A*S*H* was a huge influence on me. I just remember being aware at an early age that you could laugh and be emotionally connected at the same time," Stillerman told THR. "Later on, The Wire was sort of the epiphany moment for me, in terms of what was within the realm of the possible for the scope of storytelling and the depth of emotion," Stillerman noted, citing The Wire as being one of the first shows reflective of, "how you can talk about what's going on in the world and tell a great story."

"The stories that have something to say about the world around us are always the things that sort of get my attention," Stillerman continued. "It's not an easy thing to do to be entertaining and also provide some commentary or make a statement about what's going on in the world, but I'd point to Handmaid's Tale and Looming Tower as shows that do it very well."

As far as what the Emmy-winning producer has learned over the course of his career, Stillerman said: "The lesson that keeps coming back to me over, and over again, is that you have to be comfortable taking risks. Nothing really good, or interesting, or breakthrough happens unless you are really comfortable taking some risks."