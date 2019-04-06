Human Remains Found at Home of Former Mouseketeer Dennis Day

The child actor, now 76 years old, disappeared nearly a year ago.

A body was found this week at the home of former "mouseketeer" Dennis Day, who was reported missing in July 2018.

The remains of a body were found at 510 Pine St. in Phoenix, Oregon on Thursday, Oregon State Police confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. The victim has not yet been identified; the cause of death was not given.

Oregon State Police investigators are leading the death investigation, with assistance from the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Medford Police Department, and the Oregon State Police Forensics Lab.

Day, 76, was one of the first child actors hired on Disney's Mickey Mouse Club, where he was employed in 1956 and 1957. Day went missing in July 2018 from his home after he said he was going to visit friends.

Several months into his disappearance, friends drew attention to Day's absence on the "Help Us Find Dennis Day!" Facebook page, which led to significant media attention. A police lieutenant told USA Today in February that Day's car had previously been recovered on the Oregon coast, 200 miles away, in the possession of two individuals who said Day had let them borrow it.

On Thursday, a woman alleging to be Day's niece said on the "Help Us Find Dennis Day!" page that "2 dogs and a drone" were searching for her uncle in his home.