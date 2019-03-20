Human Trafficking Doc 'Ghost Fleet' Gets Summer Release Date

The release is meant to coincide with World Oceans Day.

Documentary Ghost Fleet has gotten a release date via Abramorama.

The feature about the search for men marooned on remote Indonesian islands after years of forced labor on Thai fishing boats will hit theaters June 7, a release that coincides with World Oceans Day on June 8.

Ghost Fleet, which screened in both Toronto and Berlin, was co-directed by Shannon Service and Jeffrey Waldron and is produced by Vulcan Productions and Seahorse Productions.

“Our primary mission with Ghost Fleet is to shine a light on the injustices of this industry — both for the human victims and the damage to our oceans — and to highlight the heroic work of Patima [Tungpuchayakul] and her team to bring men home from these atrocities,” said Service and Waldron. “We are thrilled for this film to have a theatrical release so that these events can be part of a larger conversation among audiences and help cultivate further change regarding this issue.”

“World Oceans Day is the right moment for our film to be shown across the country — and for audiences to witness this groundbreaking, heroic story,” said Vulcan's Jannat Gargi, with Abramorama’s CEO Richard Abramowitz and COO Karol Martesko-Fenster, adding: "By focusing on the heroic work of Patima Tungpuchayakul, Shannon and Jeffrey have found a way to turn a story of sadness and cruelty into one of hope and redemption.”

A virtual reality experience will be released in conjunction with the film. Ghost Fleet VR, directed by Service and Lucas Gath, will immerse viewers in this gripping true story of slavery in the Thai fishing industry.