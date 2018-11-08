Hundreds Protest in New York to Protect Russia Investigation
A protest in New York City has drawn several hundred people calling for the protection of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into potential coordination between Russia and President Donald Trump's campaign.
The protesters gathered Thursday night in Times Square and chanted slogans including "Hands off Mueller" and "Nobody's above the law" before marching downtown. They held signs saying "Truth Must Triumph" and "Repeal, Replace Trump."
Similar rallies were being held across the country. Organizers say the naming of acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker is a "deliberate attempt to obstruct the special counsel's investigation."
Trump asked for Jeff Sessions' resignation and then replaced him with Whitaker, his chief of staff. Whitaker has criticized Mueller's probe.
Congressional Democrats have already called on Whitaker to recuse himself from overseeing the investigation.
Crowd outside the White House now in the thousands #ProtectMueller pic.twitter.com/ksCPayY2ys— Ben Wikler (@benwikler) November 8, 2018
The #ProtectMueller rally in Times Square, seen from above. pic.twitter.com/vbi3b2H2v1— David Levy (@itsdlevy) November 8, 2018
Thousands already gathered in Times Square to #ProtectMueller pic.twitter.com/g0AYxgfaU6— Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) November 8, 2018
#NYC #ProtectMueller rally #TimesSquare chanting— Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) November 8, 2018
“Who is not above the law?”
“Trump is not above the Law!”
Crowd still growing, streaming in from all side streets. Peaceful.
900+ Rallies held across the county at 5 pm local time. Find one near you https://t.co/eNYQmpa7Qm pic.twitter.com/9JJmqE1SRY