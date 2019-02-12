'The Hustle' Trailer: Rebel Wilson and Anne Hathaway Show Off Their Scam Artistry

The film is a remake of Frank Oz's 1988 comedy 'Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.'

If the premise of The Hustle sounds familiar — two con artists team up to take down the dirty rotten men who have wronged them — that's because it is.

The film is a remake of Frank Oz's 1988 comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, which starred Steve Martin, Michael Caine and the late Glenne Headly.

Helmed by director Chris Addison, The Hustle, previously titled Nasty Women, updates the story by introducing two female con artists in the title roles. Rebel Wilson plays the low-rent scam artist and Anne Hathaway is of a higher class. The tag line of the film is, "They're Giving Dirty Rotten Men a Run for Their Money."

In supporting roles, The Hustle features Alex Sharp, Timothy Blake Nelson, Ingrid Oliver and Emma Davies. The film is scheduled to release May 10 through Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.

Elsewhere, Wilson stars opposite Liam Hemsworth and Priyanka Chopra in director Todd Strauss-Schulson's Isn't It Romantic, due for release Feb. 13.

Watch the first official trailer above.