'Hustlers,' 'I Feel Pretty' Headed to Freeform and Hulu

STXfilms' 'The Upside,' starring Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston and Nicole Kidman, will also play on the Walt Disney Television platforms.

Freeform and Hulu have acquired three STXfilms, Hustlers, The Upside and I Feel Pretty, to simultaneously debut on both Walt Disney Television platforms as part of a multiyear content deal.

Freeform and Hulu nabbed the linear and digital rights to the Amy Schumer comedy I Feel Pretty, to debut day-and-date in August 2020. The film follows Schumer's character, a woman struggling with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy, who wakes from a head injury believing she is suddenly the most beautiful and capable woman in the world.

Both TV platforms also picked up The Upside, starring Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston and Nicole Kidman, and Hustlers, featuring Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez, to debut during the course of the multiyear deal.

The package movie deal with STXfilms was unveiled ahead of a Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour appearance by Freeform execs.

Hulu’s own movie slate includes titles like Us, Aquaman and Green Book.