'I Can Only Imagine' Producers, Lionsgate Set Faith-Based Film Slate

In addition to the upcoming pic 'I Still Believe,' Kingdom Films has announced three additional features.

Kingdom Films — the banner founded last year by the team behind the box office hit I Can Only Imagine — has set a faith-based slate of films with Lionsgate.

In addition to the upcoming pic I Still Believe, which is scheduled for release March 20, 2020, the banner founded by brothers Jon and Andrew Erwin, Kevin Downes and Tony Young has set three more films to be distributed by Lionsgate.

The newly announced features include Jesus Revolution, which tells the true story of a national spiritual awakening in the early 1970’s and its origins within a community of teenaged hippies in Southern California. The film — written by Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn, with Gunn set to direct — will be produced in association with pastor Greg Laurie. The Erwins and Downes will produce.

Downes is planning to produce a trilogy of biblical films, the first of which, Apostles: Resurrection of Christ, will be written by Jon Erwin and Gunn and will be directed by the Erwin brothers.

The third feature is a period musical, The Drummer Boy, which is being produced in association with the faith-based musical group For King & Country. The project is currently in the early stages of development and will be written and directed by the Smallbone Brothers, co-written by Richard Ramsey (The Song) and produced by Downes and the Erwin brothers. Luke Smallbone will serve as an executive producer.

“The dream of Kingdom Studios is simple: to create a media company dedicated to telling life-changing stories by empowering incredible artists and creatives,” Jon Erwin said Wednesday in a statement.

Added Downes: “We are excited to partner with global content leader Lionsgate to make that dream a reality."

“Lionsgate is built on the very idea of delivering all audiences stories that inspire, uplift and entertain," said Lionsgate motion picture group chairman Joe Drake. "The films that Kingdom has unveiled today add an exciting new dimension to our already existing commitment and relationship within the faith community. Together, our unprecedented partnership will ensure these films have the full resources, strength and support of our studio to amplify Kingdom’s existing vision while reaching the widest possible audience globally."

Kingdom Films has the goal of releasing two theatrical releases each year. Wednesday's announcement was made at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention in Anaheim.