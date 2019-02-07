'I Can Only Imagine' Follow-Up Is in the Works at Lionsgate

The faith-based film was the biggest indie hit of 2018.

After teaming for the biggest indie hit of 2018, the filmmakers behind I Can Only Imagine will bring a follow-up to the big screen with Lionsgate titled I Still Believe.

Jon Erwin, Andrew Erwin and producing partner Kevin Downes are back for the faith-based film, which marks the brothers’ first project coming out of their first-look film and TV deal with Lionsgate.

I Still Believe is set to start shooting in the spring and is slated to bow March 20, 2020, as a wide release. The Erwin Brothers will direct from a script by Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn.

Dubbed an uplifting and inspiring true-life story of Christian music mega-star Jeremy Camp, the sequel will follow the next phase of the protagonist’s journey of love and loss.

Kevin Downes and the Erwin Brothers will produce the film under their Kingdom banner.

Camp is a Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter who has sold more than 5 million albums and has toured some 36 countries. He has received numerous accolades, including four RIAA-certified Gold albums, two American Music Awards nominations, multiple ASCAP awards, 38 No. 1 songs, a Gold digital single (“There Will Be a Day”), a multi-Platinum DVD and was named in Billboard’s Christian Artist of the Decade chart (No. 2).

The sequel underscores Lionsgate’s commitment to the faith-based genre, which also loosely includes Hacksaw Ridge and The Shack. I Can Only Imagine earned more than $80 million worldwide last year.

The Erwin Brothers and Downes are repped by WME and attorney Matthew Johnson at Ziffren, Brittenham. Camp, an artist on the Capital CMG label, is handled by manager Matt Balm at Flatout Entertainment and was assisted in the deal by attorney Samuel Curphey.