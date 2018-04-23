'I Dream in Another Language' Leads Mexico's Ariel Awards Nominations

The Sundance audience award winner will vie for best picture but was snubbed in the directing category.

Ernesto Contreras' I Dream in Another Language (Sueno en Otro Idioma), a drama about forbidden love and a dying Mexican dialect, racked up 16 nominations, including a best picture nod for Mexico's 60th Ariel Awards.

I Dream in Another Language made its world premiere last year at Sundance and took home the audience award in the festival's world cinema dramatic competition.

Contreras, currently president of the Mexican film academy, will face stiff competition in the best picture category. Other nominess include Amat Escalante's The Untamed (La Region Salvaje), best director winner at Venice; Sebastian Hofmann's Time Share (Tiempo Compartido), which grabbed a screenwriting prize at Sundance this year; and Everardo Gonzalez's award-winning documentary Devil's Freedom (La Libertad del Diablo).

Despite the impressive 16 nominations, including numerous nods in acting categories, I Dream in Another Language got snubbed for best director.

Other films picking up multiple Ariel nominations are The Untamed, Devil's Freedom and Issa Lopez's Tigers Are Not Afraid (Vuelven), a horror movie that has received high praise from Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro.

Chile's Academy Award winner A Fantastic Woman will compete for best Ibero-American picture alongside Brazil's Aquarius, Argentina's Zama, Colombia's La Mujer del Animal and Cuba's Ultimos Dias en la Habana.

Career achievement awards will go to Golden Age of Mexican Cinema actress Queta Lavat and cinematographer Toni Kuhn at the June 5 ceremony held at Mexico City's Palace of Fine Arts.