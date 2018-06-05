'I Dream in Another Language' Tops Mexico's Ariel Awards

The Sundance Audience Award winner grabbed best picture and screenplay at the 60th Ariel Awards.

I Dream in Another Language (Sueno en Otro Idioma), a drama about forbidden love and a dying Mexican dialect, took home six of Mexico's most prestigious film awards on Tuesday night.

Produced by Alebrije Cine, I Dream in Another Language was directed by Ernesto Contreras, the current president of the Mexican film academy.

I Dream in Another Language led all films going into Tuesday's ceremony with 16 nominations; it also won for cinematography, original score, sound and actor for Eligio Melendez.

Best director went to Amat Escalante for The Untamed (La Region Salvaje), who won at the Venice film fest last year. The Untamed nabbed a total of five Ariels at the ceremony held at Mexico City's Palace of Fine Arts.

Celebrity presenters attending the event included Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal (Mozart in the Jungle) and Daniela Vega, star of the Oscar winner A Fantastic Woman (Una Mujer Fantastica), which nabbed an Ariel for best Ibero-American picture.

In the documentary category, the academy selected Everardo Gonzalez's Devil's Freedom (La Libertad del Diablo), an eerie portrait of victims of Mexico's drug-related violence.

Numerous award recipients used the podium to speak out against Mexico's ongoing violence, which recently claimed the lives of three kidnapped film students in the central western city of Guadalajara.

"Sadly, we started the film five years ago and (the violence) is still happening," said documentarian Gonzalez.

Career achievement honors went to Golden Age of Mexican Cinema actress Queta Lavat and cinematographer Toni Kuhn.

Winners of the 60th Ariel Awards:

Best Picture

I Dream in Another Language, director Ernesto Contreras

Director

Amat Escalante for The Untamed

Actress

Karina Gidi for Los Adioses

Actor

Eligio Melendez for I Dream in Another Language

Ibero-American Film

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

Documentary

Devil's Freedom

Supporting Actress

Veronica Toussaint for Oso polar

Supporting Actor

Miguel Rodarte for Time Share

Original Screenplay

I Dream in Another Language

Cinematography

I Dream in Another Language

Breakthrough Performance by Actress

Ana Valeria Becerril for Las Hijas de Abril

Breakthrough Performance by Actor

Juan Ramón López for Tigers Are Not Afraid

Bit Part Actress

Bernarda Trueba for The Untamed

Bit Part Actor

Andres Almeida for Time Share

Animated Short Film

Cerulia

Short Documentary Film

La Muneca Tetona

Short Fiction Film

Oasis

Production Design

El Elegido& La Habitacion (tie)

Editing

The Untamed

Special Effects

The Untamed

Visual Effects

The Untamed

Makeup

Tigers Are Not Afraid

Original Score

I Dream in Another Language

First Work

El Vigilante

Sound

I Dream in Another Language

Costume

La Habitacion