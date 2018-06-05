'I Dream in Another Language' Tops Mexico's Ariel Awards
The Sundance Audience Award winner grabbed best picture and screenplay at the 60th Ariel Awards.
I Dream in Another Language (Sueno en Otro Idioma), a drama about forbidden love and a dying Mexican dialect, took home six of Mexico's most prestigious film awards on Tuesday night.
Produced by Alebrije Cine, I Dream in Another Language was directed by Ernesto Contreras, the current president of the Mexican film academy.
I Dream in Another Language led all films going into Tuesday's ceremony with 16 nominations; it also won for cinematography, original score, sound and actor for Eligio Melendez.
Best director went to Amat Escalante for The Untamed (La Region Salvaje), who won at the Venice film fest last year. The Untamed nabbed a total of five Ariels at the ceremony held at Mexico City's Palace of Fine Arts.
Celebrity presenters attending the event included Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal (Mozart in the Jungle) and Daniela Vega, star of the Oscar winner A Fantastic Woman (Una Mujer Fantastica), which nabbed an Ariel for best Ibero-American picture.
In the documentary category, the academy selected Everardo Gonzalez's Devil's Freedom (La Libertad del Diablo), an eerie portrait of victims of Mexico's drug-related violence.
Numerous award recipients used the podium to speak out against Mexico's ongoing violence, which recently claimed the lives of three kidnapped film students in the central western city of Guadalajara.
"Sadly, we started the film five years ago and (the violence) is still happening," said documentarian Gonzalez.
Career achievement honors went to Golden Age of Mexican Cinema actress Queta Lavat and cinematographer Toni Kuhn.
Winners of the 60th Ariel Awards:
Best Picture
I Dream in Another Language, director Ernesto Contreras
Director
Amat Escalante for The Untamed
Actress
Karina Gidi for Los Adioses
Actor
Eligio Melendez for I Dream in Another Language
Ibero-American Film
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
Documentary
Devil's Freedom
Supporting Actress
Veronica Toussaint for Oso polar
Supporting Actor
Miguel Rodarte for Time Share
Original Screenplay
I Dream in Another Language
Cinematography
I Dream in Another Language
Breakthrough Performance by Actress
Ana Valeria Becerril for Las Hijas de Abril
Breakthrough Performance by Actor
Juan Ramón López for Tigers Are Not Afraid
Bit Part Actress
Bernarda Trueba for The Untamed
Bit Part Actor
Andres Almeida for Time Share
Animated Short Film
Cerulia
Short Documentary Film
La Muneca Tetona
Short Fiction Film
Oasis
Production Design
El Elegido& La Habitacion (tie)
Editing
The Untamed
Special Effects
The Untamed
Visual Effects
The Untamed
Makeup
Tigers Are Not Afraid
Original Score
I Dream in Another Language
First Work
El Vigilante
Sound
I Dream in Another Language
Costume
La Habitacion