MOVIES

Cannes: 'I Lost My Body' Tops Critics' Week Prizes

10:13 AM PDT 5/22/2019 by Rhonda Richford

Courtesy of Xilam Animation
'I Lost My Body'

The animated tale took the Nespresso Grand Prize, while Cesar Diaz's 'Our Mothers' won the French directors' guild award.

The animated tale I Lost My Body took the top award in the Critics' Week sidebar at Cannes, with Jeremy Clapin's film being honored with the Nespresso Grand prize.

Clapin's story about a severed hand looking for its home was one of 11 features in competition and selected by the jury headed by Ciro Guerra, whose Embrace of the Serpent was nominated for a best foreign-language Oscar in 2015.

French-British actress Amira Casar, Danish producer Marianne Slot, Belgian-Congolese journalist Dija Mambu and Italian director Jonas Carpignano, whose Mediterranea screened in the sidebar in 2015 and whose A Ciambra won the Directors' Fortnight Europa Cinema prize in 2017, rounded out the judging panel.

The SACD prize, which recognizes a screenplay from the French writers' guild, went to Cesar Diaz's Our Mothers, a drama about the people who went missing during the military dictatorship in Guatemala.

The Gan Foundation Award, which is designed to support a film's distribution, went to Irish helmer Lorcan Finnegan's sci-fi suspense tale Vivarium from France's The Jokers Films.

Ingvar Sigurosson took the Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award for his performance as a father losing his grip after his wife's death in Hlynur Palmason's A White, White Day.

In the short-film category, Qui Yang's She Runs took the Leitz Cine Discovery Prize and Andreas Hogenni's Without Bad Intention won the CanalPlus Award.