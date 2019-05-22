Cannes: 'I Lost My Body' Tops Critics' Week Prizes

The animated tale took the Nespresso Grand Prize, while Cesar Diaz's 'Our Mothers' won the French directors' guild award.

The animated tale I Lost My Body took the top award in the Critics' Week sidebar at Cannes, with Jeremy Clapin's film being honored with the Nespresso Grand prize.

Clapin's story about a severed hand looking for its home was one of 11 features in competition and selected by the jury headed by Ciro Guerra, whose Embrace of the Serpent was nominated for a best foreign-language Oscar in 2015.

French-British actress Amira Casar, Danish producer Marianne Slot, Belgian-Congolese journalist Dija Mambu and Italian director Jonas Carpignano, whose Mediterranea screened in the sidebar in 2015 and whose A Ciambra won the Directors' Fortnight Europa Cinema prize in 2017, rounded out the judging panel.

The SACD prize, which recognizes a screenplay from the French writers' guild, went to Cesar Diaz's Our Mothers, a drama about the people who went missing during the military dictatorship in Guatemala.

The Gan Foundation Award, which is designed to support a film's distribution, went to Irish helmer Lorcan Finnegan's sci-fi suspense tale Vivarium from France's The Jokers Films.

Ingvar Sigurosson took the Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award for his performance as a father losing his grip after his wife's death in Hlynur Palmason's A White, White Day.

In the short-film category, Qui Yang's She Runs took the Leitz Cine Discovery Prize and Andreas Hogenni's Without Bad Intention won the CanalPlus Award.