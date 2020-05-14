IAB Moves Forward With Virtual NewFronts

The event will take place over five days in June.

The Interactive Advertising Bureau is moving ahead with plans to turn its annual NewFronts pitchfest virtual.

The group has scheduled a five-day digital showcase in June featuring participation from companies including YouTube, Facebook, Snap, Hulu and Roku.

NewFronts is an annual event that was established as the digital media industry's response to the television upfronts. It typically takes place in early May with elaborate in-person presentations in New York. But the novel coronavirus pandemic has forced event organizers to get creative. First, the IAB recommended that presenters host virtual events, then it announced plans to move the event to June to "give publishers time to be creative, fine-tune their messages and do their best work."

Now, IAB has said that the virtual event will take place June 22-26. Founding partners Hulu and YouTube are participating, as is Facebook. A gaming and esports day will also take place on Friday, June 26. Additional presenters are being added to the lineup.

"NewFronts is the only marketplace that brings together the entire ecosystem and looks at content, consumers and technology as equally important," said IAB president Randall Rothenberg in a statement. “Social distancing isn't stopping industry leaders from coming together online to develop relationships that ignite collaboration, strategic discussion and generate unique ideas to set the stage for business to thrive as the economy comes back to life."

Here's a look at the full lineup:

Monday, June 22

Roku

Crackle Plus

Tubi

Hulu

Tuesday, June 23

Snap

Condé Nast

Facebook

Ellen Digital

Vevo

Wednesday, June 24

The Wall Street Journal/Barron's Group

Forbes

Vice Media Group

Vibenomics

American Public Media

Thursday, June 25

YouTube

TiVo

Tremor Video

Samsung Ads

GSTV

Friday, June 26

Gaming and Esports Day

3BLACKDOT