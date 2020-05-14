TECH

IAB Moves Forward With Virtual NewFronts

7:00 AM PDT 5/14/2020 by Natalie Jarvey

James Corden at YouTube's 2017 NewFronts event

The event will take place over five days in June.

The Interactive Advertising Bureau is moving ahead with plans to turn its annual NewFronts pitchfest virtual. 

The group has scheduled a five-day digital showcase in June featuring participation from companies including YouTube, Facebook, Snap, Hulu and Roku. 

NewFronts is an annual event that was established as the digital media industry's response to the television upfronts. It typically takes place in early May with elaborate in-person presentations in New York. But the novel coronavirus pandemic has forced event organizers to get creative. First, the IAB recommended that presenters host virtual events, then it announced plans to move the event to June to "give publishers time to be creative, fine-tune their messages and do their best work."

Now, IAB has said that the virtual event will take place June 22-26. Founding partners Hulu and YouTube are participating, as is Facebook. A gaming and esports day will also take place on Friday, June 26. Additional presenters are being added to the lineup.

"NewFronts is the only marketplace that brings together the entire ecosystem and looks at content, consumers and technology as equally important," said IAB president Randall Rothenberg in a statement. “Social distancing isn't stopping industry leaders from coming together online to develop relationships that ignite collaboration, strategic discussion and generate unique ideas to set the stage for business to thrive as the economy comes back to life."

Here's a look at the full lineup: 

Monday, June 22

Roku
Crackle Plus
Tubi
Hulu

Tuesday, June 23

Snap
Condé Nast
Facebook
Ellen Digital
Vevo

Wednesday, June 24

The Wall Street Journal/Barron's Group
Forbes
Vice Media Group
Vibenomics
American Public Media

Thursday, June 25

YouTube
TiVo
Tremor Video
Samsung Ads
GSTV

Friday, June 26

Gaming and Esports Day
3BLACKDOT