IAB Sets Virtual NewFronts Schedule

The event runs June 22-26.

The IAB has set the final schedule for its first-ever virtual NewFronts event.

The annual pitchfest, in which digital brands present their businesses to advertisers, will run for five days in late June, giving companies like Hulu, Snap, YouTube, Facebook and TikTok the opportunity to host digital-first showcases — albeit significantly shorter ones —amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The NewFronts typically takes place in New York in early May ahead of the television upfronts, but the event was delayed this year in order to accommodate the shift to virtual presentations.

IAB says it already has 8,500 media buyers and members of the advertising industry scheduled to attend the event, which will include more than 30 presentations from June 22-26.

Here is the full lineup:

Monday, June 22

12:15 p.m. — Roku

12:45 p.m. — IAB NewFronts Welcome

12:55 p.m. — IAB There

1:15 p.m. — Crackle Plus

1:50 p.m. — Tubi

2:30 p.m. — Samsung Ads

3 p.m. — Hulu

Tuesday, June 23

12:15 p.m. — Snap

1 p.m. — Condé Nast

1:30 p.m. — Team Whistle

1:40 p.m. — IAB Research

2 p.m. — Facebook

2:10 p.m. — Ellen Digital

3 p.m. — Vevo

3:20 p.m. — Barstool Sports

Wednesday, June 24

12:15 p.m. — The Wall Street Journal / Barron's Group

12:55 p.m. — Vice Media Group

1:20 p.m. — Quantcast

1:30 p.m. — Forbes: Disruption Redefined

2:05 p.m. — CMO Interview

2:25 p.m. — State of New Panel

2:40 p.m. — NPR

3 p.m. — Vibenomics

3:10 p.m. — American Public Media

3:30 p.m. — IAB There

3:25 p.m. — NewFronts Live

Thursday, June 25

12:10 p.m. — YouTube

12:50 p.m. — TiVo

1:10 p.m. — Tremor Video

1:45 p.m. — Xandr

2:05 p.m. — GSTV

2:15 p.m. — Digitas

2:40 p.m. - TikTok

Friday, June 26

12:15 p.m. — 3BlackDot

12:35 p.m. — In-Game Success

12:45 p.m. — IAB There

1 p.m. — Tru Optik

1:20 p.m. — Top to Top

2 p.m. — Ad Age NewFronts Wrap Party

*All times ET