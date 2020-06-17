TECH IAB Sets Virtual NewFronts Schedule 12:26 PM PDT 6/17/2020 by Natalie Jarvey FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images YouTube's 2017 NewFronts event The event runs June 22-26. The IAB has set the final schedule for its first-ever virtual NewFronts event. The annual pitchfest, in which digital brands present their businesses to advertisers, will run for five days in late June, giving companies like Hulu, Snap, YouTube, Facebook and TikTok the opportunity to host digital-first showcases — albeit significantly shorter ones —amid the global coronavirus pandemic. The NewFronts typically takes place in New York in early May ahead of the television upfronts, but the event was delayed this year in order to accommodate the shift to virtual presentations. IAB says it already has 8,500 media buyers and members of the advertising industry scheduled to attend the event, which will include more than 30 presentations from June 22-26. Here is the full lineup: Monday, June 22 12:15 p.m. — Roku 12:45 p.m. — IAB NewFronts Welcome 12:55 p.m. — IAB There 1:15 p.m. — Crackle Plus 1:50 p.m. — Tubi 2:30 p.m. — Samsung Ads 3 p.m. — Hulu Tuesday, June 23 12:15 p.m. — Snap 1 p.m. — Condé Nast 1:30 p.m. — Team Whistle 1:40 p.m. — IAB Research 2 p.m. — Facebook 2:10 p.m. — Ellen Digital 3 p.m. — Vevo 3:20 p.m. — Barstool Sports Wednesday, June 24 12:15 p.m. — The Wall Street Journal / Barron's Group 12:55 p.m. — Vice Media Group 1:20 p.m. — Quantcast 1:30 p.m. — Forbes: Disruption Redefined 2:05 p.m. — CMO Interview 2:25 p.m. — State of New Panel 2:40 p.m. — NPR 3 p.m. — Vibenomics 3:10 p.m. — American Public Media 3:30 p.m. — IAB There 3:25 p.m. — NewFronts Live Thursday, June 25 12:10 p.m. — YouTube 12:50 p.m. — TiVo 1:10 p.m. — Tremor Video 1:45 p.m. — Xandr 2:05 p.m. — GSTV 2:15 p.m. — Digitas 2:40 p.m. - TikTok Friday, June 26 12:15 p.m. — 3BlackDot 12:35 p.m. — In-Game Success 12:45 p.m. — IAB There 1 p.m. — Tru Optik 1:20 p.m. — Top to Top 2 p.m. — Ad Age NewFronts Wrap Party *All times ET FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Natalie Jarvey Natalie.Jarvey@thr.com NatJarv