Ian Gomez Joins Clint Eastwood's Richard Jewell Movie (Exclusive)

Ian Gomez is rounding out the cast of Clint Eastwood's The Ballad of Richard Jewell, about the Olympics security guard who found himself at the center of a media frenzy.

The Warner Bros. project is based on Marie Brenner's story in Vanity Fair about Jewell, who was working at the 1996 Olympic Summer Games when he discovered a backpack containing pipe bombs. He then sounded the alarm and helped to clear the area. Initially hailed as a hero, Jewell was soon the prime suspect. The FBI searched his home twice, and the media painted him as an overweight failed cop.

Gomez joins a cast that includes Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, Olivia Wilde and Jon Hamm, with BlacKkKlansman actor Paul Walter Hauser playing Jewell.

Before moving to Warner Bros., the movie had been set up at Fox, since 2014, with Leonardo DiCaprio on board to play Jewell's attorney and Jonah Hill set to play the security guard. Hill and DiCaprio are now producing the project with Tim Moore, Jessica Meier, Kevin Misher and Jennifer Davisson, DiCaprio's partner at Appian Way. Billy Ray wrote the screenplay.

Gomez, whose recent credits include CBS comedy Living Biblically, will next be seen in Apple's The Morning Show, starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. He is repped by APA, Eric Skinner and Del Shaw.