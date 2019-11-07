Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren Act Out Trump's Ukraine Phone Call

'Late Show' host Stephen Colbert explained to his guests that the president wants people to read the transcript out loud in the hopes that "it will suddenly seem so innocent that you won't want him removed from office."

Stephen Colbert tasked Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren with reading lines from Donald Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during Wednesday's episode of The Late Show.

The conversation in which Trump urged Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden, the former vice president and leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, has sparked an impeachment inquiry against the president.

Colbert explained to his guests that Trump wants people to read the transcript out loud in the hopes that "it will suddenly seem so innocent that you won't want him removed from office."

In order to test Trump's theory, he recruited acclaimed actors McKellen and Mirren to read the transcript. "The scene is you're on the phone with the Ukrainian president. His country's been invaded by the Russians. You've got the military aid he needs, but you're not going to give it to him unless you get the pro quo back. This is what you say after he says, 'I would like the javelin missiles,'" said Colbert before he asked Mirren to read the line "casually."

Mirren leaned toward Colbert and said in a quiet tone, "Zelensky, I'd like you to do us a favor though." Colbert slammed his gavel on the desk and declared that Trump was guilty.

McKellen read the same line, though made a gun gesture with his hand as he addressed Zelensky.

Colbert next asked Mirren to say the sentence again, though with a happy tone. The actress followed his instructions and recited the line with a casual laugh.

McKellen tried to appear innocent as he said, "Well, I would like you to do us a favor."

While the host said that Trump was guilty following the different readings of Trump's request for a favor, Mirren agreed with Colbert's verdict. "There's no way of saying that any other way except for guiltily," she said. "It's a guilty phrase."

Earlier in the interview, McKellen spoke about his upcoming role in Cats. The actor stars in the film as Gus the Theatre Cat.

While many members of the star-studded cast went to "cat school" to learn how to move and act like their feline characters, McKellen revealed that he didn't participate in the training. "I didn't bother going to school," he said. "I just found my inner pussy."

"The point is these are actors who are playing cats. They are not cats," he explained of why he chose not to attend the classes. "We walk on two legs rather than four, for example. And I promise you, Judi Dench does not have a tail. Nor do I."